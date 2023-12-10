Expand / Collapse search
Body found in water off Ballast Point, Tampa police investigating

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - According to the Tampa Police Department, a body was found in water off of Ballast Point on Sunday morning.

Divers with Tampa Police Marine Patrol found the body of a woman, according to officials.

Police say the identity of the person is unknown at this point in the investigation.

According to authorities, foul play is not suspected at this time and the cause of death is still unknown.

"Mental health crises can affect anyone in our community," said Chief Lee Bercaw in a news release. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this tragedy as they navigate this difficult time."

TPD says anyone who requires mental health assistance should all 911, contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211, or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. 

This is a developing story.