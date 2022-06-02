Body found near search area for missing Tampa man

article

Tampa police found the body of an adult man late Wednesday – not far from where a family has spent weeks searching for a missing father.

They're describing it as a death investigation and do not suspect foul play at this time. The body was found in the 900 block of S. 20th Street around 6:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, detectives are holding off on publicly identifying the body until they notify next of kin. They have blocked off the stretch of South 20th Street for several hours.

Officers spent time walking the property and searching near a dumpster.

This portion of Tampa is an industrial area less than two miles south of Ybor City. It's not far from where 24-year-old John Larson was last seen before disappearing late April.

"We won't rule anything out," said Eddy Durkin, a TPD spokesman, adding that it is early in the investigation. "It doesn't appear there's any threat to the community, whatsoever, related to this. Officers are investigating and as we get updated, we'll give you more information."

Larson was supposed to meet his friends on April 26 in Ybor. He texted his friends that night, just before midnight, to tell them he had parked, but he never showed up.

Surveillance video captured Larson’s blue pickup truck turning left onto North 15th Street from East Palm Avenue around 11:30 that night.

His cell phone was last pinged near DeSoto Park and his driver's license was found there just last week.

There have been several searches near the park but very few leads or answers.

At this point, police say they are canvassing, checking for cameras or any other clues that can help with the investigation.