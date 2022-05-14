Private investigator joins search for missing Tampa man last seen in Ybor City

Loved ones of a 24-year-old man who disappeared while on his way to meet friends in Ybor City last month are turning to the public for help.

On Saturday, John Larson’s family along with volunteers put up missing posters and once again searched the area where he was last seen.

Larson had just become a new father. His family says he had a bright future ahead, but he hasn't been seen since he vanished in Ybor City the night of April 26.

"If something happened to him, we would have found him. If this was random, we would have found him. This doesn't make sense," John Larson's sister Joann Caffrey said.

The night of April 26, Larson had plans to meet up with friends in Ybor City but never made it. His blue truck was seen on surveillance video around 11:30 p.m. turning left on to N. 15th Street from East Palm Avenue.

The next morning, it was found parked on E 11th street near the Hillsborough Community College Performing Arts Center. Days later, a shirt resembling the one John was wearing that night was found on a dock in DeSoto Park. It's also the same location where authorities say his cellphone last pinged. Police searched the waters, but nothing was found.

"We're tired. We're not sleeping. We're not eating and there's been no new leads so it's just really upsetting," Caffrey said.

With little surveillance video to go off of, the family and the police are relying on the public's help for information.

Caffrey says a private investigator is now joining the effort and volunteering his time to search any new leads.

"It's super sweet. I thank everyone so much. I never knew that this many people would be so supportive," Caffrey said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen John or come in contact with him the night of April 26 to call Tampa police.

