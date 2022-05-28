Missing Tampa man’s ID found at DeSoto Park

Family and friends of John Larson continue to search for the 24-year-old more than a month after he disappeared while on his way to meet friends in Ybor City.

On Friday, police found Larson’s Florida driver's license stuck in a fence at DeSoto Park. It's the same location where police say his cell phone last pinged.

"John's a great guy. I mean, he's a great father. He's a young dad. But like, he really embraced it. He was always happy with her, teaching her different things," John Larson's sister Joann Caffrey said. "I just can't imagine why anyone would want to take his life away if that's what happened here because at this point it's just feeling like so suspicious."

On April 26, Larson's blue truck was seen on surveillance video around 11:30 p.m. at the corner N. 15th Street from East Palm Avenue. The next morning it was found parked on the street a block away, but there was no sign of Larson or his cell phone.

Police have conducted multiple searches on the ground and in the water at DeSoto Park. So far, police have recovered a shirt resembling the one John was wearing that night from a dock as well as a knife but it's still unclear if either belonged to Larson.

"It was like super close to where the dock is, where the shirt was found. So that's why we had this search out there again with the K-9 dogs. But nothing else was really found at this point. But now we know, you know, that's definitely his ID," Caffrey said.

A month into the disappearance and still there are few leads. Caffrey and her family are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.

"You can just remain anonymous. We just want to know what happened and where he is. Because if something happened, like we need closure or else it just feels like this is never-ending for us," Caffrey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department.