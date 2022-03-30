'Boozy Bunny' at Disney Springs is the Easter treat for grownups

article

Walt Disney World may see a surge in visitors over the Easter holiday – especially since announcing its most recent limited-time treat – the "Boozy Bunny."

Available in Disney Springs at The Ganachery chocolate shop at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, this chocolate bunny is hollow on the inside, then punctured with a hole in the back. It's then filled with a chocolate drink and topped off with bourbon for those who wish to add alcohol.

In a new video viewed 213,000 times and posted to the @DisneyParks TikTok account, a Disney employee shows how she creates the Boozy Bunny sweet treat using chocolate molds.

It's served with a protective cup, so the chocolate bunny won't melt in your hands as you navigate the crowds and celebrate the season.

The Boozy Bunny is available from April 1 to April 17, 2022, at Disney Springs.