Boston developer files building permit for Pinellas Park data center

The Brief A Boston-based developer wants to construct a new data center facility on a small lot in Pinellas Park. The proposal requires tearing down an empty building currently sitting on the half-acre site, which is located less than a quarter-mile from the nearest home. Local officials emphasize the proposal is in its earliest stages and must undergo formal public reviews.



A Boston-based developer is aiming to build a new data center in Pinellas Park, sparking infrastructure and environmental questions as other Florida communities pause similar projects.

American Tower filed a permit request to construct the facility at 10700 76th Court North. The proposal requires tearing down an empty building currently sitting on the half-acre site, which is located less than a quarter-mile from the nearest home.

Data center growth

What we know:

American Tower plans to install an eight-foot security fence and four large generator pads on the property. Pinellas Park officials said the facility will be treated as a conditional use, meaning it requires formal review and public approval.

Data centers face intense national and local scrutiny, because they consume massive amounts of water and electricity. Nearby Hernando and Citrus counties have already passed temporary bans, and Pasco County commissioners approved an initial vote on a one-year construction pause.

RELATED: Pasco County data centers: Commissioners push for 12-month construction freeze

Pinellas County leaders also began researching a potential moratorium in April, while Fort Meade officials in Polk County granted early approval for a separate project.

Unscheduled public meetings

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet scheduled a date for the first public hearing on the project. It remains unclear how local infrastructure will handle the facility, or exactly how much noise and air emission the backup generators will produce. American Tower did not respond to requests for comment.

Local industrial classification

The backstory:

Local zoning laws do not explicitly define data centers, because the technology is relatively new. Nick Colonna, community development administrator for Pinellas Park, explained that the facilities function similarly to warehouses by storing equipment, but they impact neighborhoods differently due to cooling needs and noise.

Colonna noted that any development application undergoes a strict review to measure its direct footprint on the surrounding community.

Neighborhood business reaction

What they're saying:

"To me, if you're 500 feet away or a thousand feet away, you're still in impact," Colonna said. "It is a capacity infrastructure impact."

"They've realized they have to mitigate noise, figure out the water capacity, and what impact that has on our infrastructure, and that's also our question," Colonna said. "We have to look at it together. Then there are the environmental concerns."

Nearby business owners are watching the development closely.

"I think everybody's still trying to learn what's required to run these things or what we're going to need in the future," Matt Burns, head coach at CrossFit Tampa Bay, said.

Future council decisions

What's next:

City administrators are encouraging neighborhood residents to attend upcoming public meetings to voice their opinions and ask questions. The Pinellas Park City Council will ultimately vote to approve or deny the permit request after the formal review process concludes.