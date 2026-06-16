Pasco County data centers: Commissioners push for 12-month construction freeze

The Brief Pasco County commissioners are moving forward with a proposed 12-month freeze on new data center construction. More than a dozen Florida communities have already blocked the facilities to study potential environmental and infrastructure damage. A final vote on the yearlong moratorium is scheduled to take place next month.



Pasco County leaders are clamping down on data center development after a surge of community pushback over constant noise, high water usage and severe flooding risks.

Pasco County moratorium

What we know:

Pasco County commissioners are advancing a 12-month moratorium to halt the construction of new data center facilities. County staff presented a detailed overview explaining the freeze, which aims to give administrators ample time to investigate how these massive sites affect local resources. Investigators will evaluate the direct impact on water and power supplies, as well as the health risks posed to nearby wildlife and residents.

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The temporary ban would put a pause on projects while officials compare local conditions to similar communities. Commission Chair Jack Mariano noted that leadership has listened to extensive feedback and emails from citizens.

"We are stopping, we're going to be looking at putting this moratorium in place," Mariano said.

Neighboring Hernando and Citrus counties have already enacted similar blocks, joining more than a dozen Florida jurisdictions.

Pending data center risks

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact environmental toll a hyperscale facility would take on Pasco County's specific ecosystems. It remains unclear if local water infrastructure could withstand the heavy daily drain without permanently depleting resources.

Residents warned leaders that a single hyperscale data center using evaporative cooling draws between one and five million gallons of water per day, describing it as "gallons that we cannot put back."

Emergency management officials have not released data showing how these massive facilities would alter local drainage. A resident voiced furious concern over building in low-lying areas that frequently flood, stating that skipping a flood impact study puts people and public emergency resources at serious risk.

Additionally, leaders have not determined if any perceived financial benefits would outlast the initial construction phase.

Statewide development push

The backstory:

While Pasco County moves toward a freeze, other parts of Florida are taking different approaches to the booming tech industry. Fort Meade commissioners recently gave early approval to a data center project that promises to bring 450 jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers have passed a bill requiring local governments to release documents submitted by data centers while blocking them from being built near schools and neighborhoods.

Next county vote

What's next:

Commissioners will cast a final vote on the 12-month moratorium on July 14. The upcoming public meeting will allow residents to voice additional comments and feedback before leaders officially implement the freeze.