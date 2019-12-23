Boy ice skates to ‘God Bless the USA’ in special holiday tribute to veterans

article

A young figure skater in Pennsylvania paid respect to U.S. veterans who sacrfice their time during the holidays to serve with a special ice skating routine.

The boy’s mom, Karen Smith, shared a video of her son Nolan on Twitter taking to the ice at a local winter festival on Dec. 22.

“Nolan’s Christmas program tribute to our veterans and service men and women! #Godblesstheusa," Smith tweeted.

The footage shows Nolan gliding gracefully across the arena decked out in a replica military uniform.

Nolan’s routine was set to “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.