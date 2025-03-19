Boy reunites with Clearwater firefighters 4 years after they helped deliver him on a pontoon boat

The Brief A baby delivered by Clearwater firefighters on a pontoon boat in 2020 was reunited with the pair on Wednesday. This was the first time the child, now four, had the chance to speak with them. The firefighters described the once-in-a-lifetime experience.



A baby born on a pontoon boat during the pandemic was reunited with the Clearwater firefighters who helped deliver him.

Aiden Easterday, with his mom, meeting Lt. Tyler Whitfield on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the first time Aiden Easterday, 4, got a chance to speak with Clearwater Fire Lieutenant Tyler Whitfield and Fire Medic Kenny Sweitzer Jr.

"I tried to tell him who the firemen were. He doesn't understand, but he will eventually when he reads the stories," Amber Easterday, Aiden’s mom, told FOX 13.

What they're saying:

On July 4, 2020, Amber Easterday, her husband, and some friends were on a boat off the Courtney Campbell Causeway when a thunderstorm hit.

"With the waves crashing, I think it helped, you know, speed up the labor," Easterday said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Amber Easterday pregnant with her son on the pontoon boat.

Whitfield and Sweitzer quickly responded to the couple’s 911 call.

"I think what sets this (call) apart, obviously, is it was on a boat. It was a holiday. It was very hectic, a lot of people on the beach," Sweitzer remembered.

In less than five minutes, Aiden was born on the pontoon boat, marking the first time either Sweitzer or Whitfield had delivered a baby.

"We train a lot for these types of incidents. So we got there and just went to work. It was very easy, very quick, and successful," Whitfield said.

Aiden briefly met Whitfield and Sweitzer as an infant when his parents brought him to Fire Station 49 shortly after he was born in 2020.

Lt. Tyler Whitfield and Fire Medic Kenny Sweitzer Jr. meeting Aiden Easterday in 2020.

Wednesday’s reunification was the first time the two firefighters had a chance to chat with the preschooler.

"First time we've ever done anything like this – at least in my career so far – so it definitely feels good," Whitfield said. "And definitely proud to represent Clearwater Fire."

Shortly after Aiden was born, Amber Easterday started a home daycare.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Aiden Easterday with his daycare class at Station 49 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, she brought her preschoolers – along with her son – to Fire Station 49.

"Who doesn’t like fire trucks!?" the mom added.

