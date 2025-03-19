Junkyard fire burns near Tampa International Airport

The Brief A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a junkyard in Tampa. Billowing smoke could be seen in the vicinity of Tampa International Airport. The fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.



A large plume of smoke could be seen over Tampa on Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa Fire-Rescue said crews battled the flames at a junkyard off W. Hesperides and Osborne Ave.

The smoke could be seen billowing into the sky near Tampa International Airport.

There have been no reports of any injuries and the fire did not impact any flights at the airport, according to a post on X Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is under control and firefighters are working with the company’s grapple to move piles of metal as they search the rubble, according to Tampa Fire-Rescue.

