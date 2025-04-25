Boyette Road to close for weeks at U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County. Here's what to know

The Brief The east side of Boyette Road will be closed for three weeks at U.S. 301 to install a new concrete roadway. It's part of a $25 million project in one of Hillsborough County's fastest-growing areas. Detours will be in place for three weeks, starting on Friday night, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.



A major road project in one of Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing areas will shut down part of Boyette Road for three weeks starting Friday night.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is closing the east side of Boyette Road at U.S. 301 to install a new concrete roadway — a key part of a $25 million improvement project designed to keep pace with growth in Riverview, Gibsonton, and the surrounding communities.

What they're saying:

"What we're doing is replacing the asphalt surface out there with concrete," said FDOT District 7 spokesperson Kris Carson. "The concrete lasts longer. There's a lot of truck traffic out there and (concrete) is more durable. That's the whole point of this project."

The closure will begin Friday, April 26 at 10 p.m. and remain in place for 21 days. Drivers will not be able to cross U.S. 301 using Boyette Road and will be detoured to Bloomingdale Avenue, Bell Shoals Road, and Rhodine Road.

Detours will be in place for three weeks during the closure of Boyette Rd. in Hillsborough County.

Carson said FDOT has been actively engaging with businesses and residents ahead of the closure.

"(On Tuesday) we started going door to door to all the businesses," she said. "We're doing what we call geofencing where people as they drive through the area will get a pop-up message on their phones later when it's a safe way to look at their phones, letting people know businesses are open. All access to businesses will remain open."

What's next:

This segment of the project is expected to wrap up by mid-May, weather permitting. Additional resurfacing along U.S. 301 will continue into next year.

Drivers are urged to use caution and obey all signs in the construction zone.

