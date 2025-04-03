Bradenton Beach businesses still face permit frustrations months after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

The Brief The owner of a Bradenton Beach ice cream parlor has been dealing with permit issues since Hurricanes Helene and Milton. He said there is a backlog of permits, which are needed before renovations can begin, awaiting approval from the Bradenton Beach building department. But with every passing day, the owner fears Bradenton Beach may be moving farther away from a return to normal.



During March, the sidewalk outside of Walter Loos' Bradenton Beach ice cream parlor is usually packed.

"You would definitely in the evening see wall-to-wall people," he described.

READ: 2025 Atlantic hurricane season brings elevated risk of major landfalls, experts predict

But this year, it's empty. And the parlor, along with the neighboring pizza and donuts shops, which Loos also owns, are all boarded up. It's costing him big time.

"From a financial aspect, it's close to a 3, $350,000 month typically," said Loos.

He's not alone. Many businesses still haven't reopened.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The backstory:

Hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded Anna Maria Island twice, bringing the beach right into his shops. Anxious to get them back open, they got right to work, hoping to reopen by spring break.

"The initial date was mid-February. There was a lot of talk about trying to get ready for this season," said Loos.

Big picture view:

By mid-November, the businesses were cleaned out and ready to be renovated. The problem is, they still look the same almost five months later. Waiting on a FEMA appraisal at one point delayed Loos about six weeks.

He also said there is a backlog of permits awaiting approval from the Bradenton Beach building department. He needs the permits before renovations can begin.

MORE: Anna Maria Island City Pier remains cut off from land after damage from Hurricane Milton

What they're saying:

But Loos is not bitter, and he's not pointing fingers.

"This was, we hope you know, a real unique series of events that simply has overwhelmed our community," he said. "I think as we go through the different issues, you just have to be patient as best as you can with sort of keeping an eye on the prize."

But with every passing day, Loos fears Bradenton Beach may be moving farther away from a return to normal.

READ: Anna Maria Island City Pier remains cut off from land after damage from Hurricane Milton

"Our coastal communities are made up of small family businesses. To make it four, five, or six months without income is just not realistic," he said.

As far as his businesses, Loos said he's close to a tipping point where the wait just won’t be worth it. He said his total financial losses could be more than $3 million.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered during an interview with Walter Loos, a Bradenton Beach ice cream parlor owner.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: