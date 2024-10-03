Bradenton Beach reopens to residents, business owners

Bradenton Beach reopened to residents and business owners Thursday morning, nearly a week after Hurricane Helene devastated the coastal community.

Record-breaking storm surge caused severe flooding while pushing a large amount of sand onto Bradenton Beach's shores.

Crews with FDOT have spent days working to clear the roads, while utility workers are still working to fully restore power.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bradenton Beach suffered severe damage from Hurricane Helene.

"It's so important that we move as fast as we can so our residents will be able to save what they have left," Mayor John Chappie told FOX 13 on Wednesday.

Although the island is back open, a curfew is in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Visitors and tourists will not be allowed in until further notice.

Contractors, debris haulers, restoration companies and other similar services are also not allowed until Monday, Oct. 7, to give residents and business owners a chance to return first.

READ: Hurricane Helene devastation on Holmes Beach leads to vacation rental moratorium for 45 days

The city has issued the following vehicle and parking guidelines as clean-up efforts continue:

Sole Point of Entry/Exit

Entry and exit to Bradenton Beach can be made only at a sole checkpoint before the bridge between Cortez Road West and 127th Street West.

People reentering must show a red vehicle tag or a valid form of ID proving they are Bradenton Beach residents.

Due to limited parking, only those entering by passenger vehicle or foot will be allowed onto the beach.

Vehicle Parking

Parking is not allowed on or along Gulf Drive North and South, and vehicles that are parked on those roadways will be towed.

However, parking is allowed on any passable sideroad with available space. Residents can also choose to park at their homes if they can.

Parking along Avenues A, B and C will be limited to the Bayside (east side) of the roadway.

Those reentering Bradenton Beach tomorrow are advised to remain cautious, as heavy pedestrian activity is expected, and there are roads and areas of the beach that have yet to be cleared.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: