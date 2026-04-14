Bradenton family, NAACP demand answers, bodycam video after police shooting of Willie Bell

The Brief The Manatee County NAACP and the family of Willie Bell are asking for answers and body-worn camera footage from the Bradenton Police Department. Bradenton police said Willie Bell was shot and killed by an officer after he refused to drop a gun. BPD said they were conducting a high-risk search warrant as part of a drug investigation at Bell's home.



A Bradenton family and the Manatee County NAACP are asking for answers after the Bradenton Police Department said officers shot and killed Willie Bell.

It happened last month, as officers and the SWAT team were conducting a high-risk search warrant.

The shooting of Willie Bell

The backstory:

The Bradenton Police Department showed up at Willie Bell's home last month as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

BPD said they were forced to shoot when Bell refused to drop a gun, but Bell's family said there are many questions that have been left unanswered.

Bradenton police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken the lead and is still investigating. Bell's family is asking for accountability.

NAACP, family want answers

The other side:

"To those in positions of power, this is a moment to lead with integrity," said Tracey Washington.

Manatee County NAACP President, Tracey Washington, stood with Bell's family outside Bradenton City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

It has been a month since Bell was shot and killed after BPD's SWAT team showed up with a search warrant at his home off 10th Avenue West.

"Show us that accountability is more than just a word, show us that justice is not selective," said Washington.

Bradenton police said a SWAT officer was forced to fire after Bell refused to drop a gun in his hand.

Bell's family said they have questions for the department and want to see the body-worn camera footage from March 10.

While Bell had been in trouble with the law in the past, his daughter said he had turned a corner.

"My dad was not a high-risk person; he hadn’t been in trouble in years," said Damaria Bell.

Damaria Bell said her dad suffered from seizures and was partially paralyzed.

"He loved being around us, especially his grandkids. That’s what mattered the most to him. His family. He was also a disabled man who was trying to make a living and take care of those he loved," she said.

Bell had lived in the home owned by Ward Temple AME Church for nearly eight years.

Those who knew him said they just want to know what happened.

"We just want some closure, some answers. Just something the family can hang onto right now. We believe in the police, we just want justice at this particular time," said Pastor Alethea Winston with Ward Temple AME Church.

What they're saying:

BPD said they have remained in contact with the NAACP and other community members and the FDLE continues their investigation.

In a statement, BPD said:

"The Bradenton Police Department has been, and remains, in contact with NAACP Manatee Chapter President Tracey Washington, as well as other community members who have contacted BPD. We appreciate the partnership BPD has with the NAACP and organizations in the City of Bradenton. Per department policy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 10, 2026. FDLE is conducting an independent investigation and will provide the findings of its investigation to the State Attorney’s Office (SAO). The SAO will determine if the officer’s actions were justified under Florida law. "

What's next:

Bradenton Police said once the FDLE reviews the case, they will send their findings to the State Attorney's Office, shortly after that the information will be made public.