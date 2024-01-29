Bradenton girl in critical condition after falling into family swimming pool

A child nearly drowned after falling into their family’s swimming pool on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Investigators say a family member began looking for the 5-year-old girl after the home's security system alerted that a door had been opened. They discovered the child unresponsive in the pool around 4:40 p.m.

The family member and a neighbor performed CPR on the girl until EMS arrived.

READ: Tampa family who lost toddler child in drowning incident starts foundation to prevent other incidents

According to BPD, Manatee County EMS revived the child, who was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

The child is in critical condition.

