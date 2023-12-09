Bradenton man killed in I-75 crash: FHP

A Bradenton man died Friday night in a vehicle crash on I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-75 around 7:30 p.m. just north of State Road 618.

Troopers say the man did not stop or slow down for other stopped traffic and crashed into the rear of a Ford truck towing a trailer, driven by a 56-year-old Spring Hill man.

Neither the driver of the truck, nor his passenger, a 56-year-old Spring Hill woman, were injured in the crash.

The 71-year-old man died at the scene.

The crash closed portions of I-75 until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

