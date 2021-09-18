Bradenton man killed trying to cross US 41, troopers say

A 35-year-old man from Bradenton was killed Friday night as he tried to cross US 41 near 27th Avenue West, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 33-year-old woman was driving north in the right lane of US 41, approaching the intersection of 27th Avenue West, when the man stepped into the right lane of US 41 as he tried to cross the street. The woman’s vehicle hit the man, crashed into a utility pole on the northbound sidewalk and came to a rest.

The crash is under investigation.

