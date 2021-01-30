Bradenton Motorsports employee killed by malfunctioning vehicle, deputies say

Daniel Stone, 56, was killed Friday night while working at the Bradenton Motorsports Park after he was struck by a malfunctioning vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Stone was trying to guide the driver of the malfunctioning vehicle into a dirt pile at the end of the track when he was hit.

EMS was already on the scene for the event and attempted life-saving measures for about 30 minutes, but Stone died at the scene.

The National Hot Rod Association is investigating the vehicle malfunction.

