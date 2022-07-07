Bradenton murder suspect found in Miami four years after deadly nightclub shooting

article

More than four years ago, a shooting suspect in Bradenton was identified after the murder of a 30-year-old man, deputies said. After all this time, they said they finally tracked him down in South Florida.

Thursday, Manatee County investigators announced the arrest of 34-year-old Demetrius Gabriel. Just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017, they said Gabriel fired at least two rounds into the entrance of Spot 26 nightclub, which was once located at 4307 26th Street West.

The victim, 30-year-old Jarvis Isom Jr. was struck in the head. He was taken to Blake Hospital where he passed away a few hours later.

In the days after, Manatee County detectives said they identified Gabriel as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. However, they said he fled and eluded law enforcement since then.

Then on Wednesday, Gabriel was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami.

In a news release, officials didn't describe a potential motive or if the victim was the intended target.

Isom Jr. was just a few days away from his 31st birthday when the shooting occurred.