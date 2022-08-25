Bradenton teen finds sweet success by turning pandemic hobby into booming business

A 17-year-old baker was recently named the best in Bradenton.

Juliana Donnelly sounds like an old pro when it comes to baking.

"Right now, I'm browning the butter. Which gives the cookie a nuttier flavor," she said.

Donnelly found her love for baking during the pandemic. Her mom hurt her leg so she took over cooking duty.

"Started watching YouTube videos and like different recipes and everything, and then I stumbled across some baking videos and I'm already very artistic and love, painting and drawing... And I just thought that looks interesting," she added.

Interesting enough to start her own bakery called The Pastry Corner. She runs the business out of her parents' kitchen.

"I went to a very small high school," said Donnelly. "There's like 16 high school students. So for everyone's birthday, I always bring in I would bring in cakes and I'd have them write it because that was kind of my way of practicing."

Donnelly is proof that practice makes perfect. She was just named the best bakery, the best dessert, and best cupcake in Bradenton Best Magazine.

"I originally didn't even know I was in the competition for a long time. I found out from another bakery who mentioned some other bakeries that were on the list, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that's me,’" she explained.

The teen uses her love of art to create tasty and eye-catching treats.

"I love painting and drawing all that and sculpting. I do pottery," stated Donnelly. "You can do paintings, buttercream, you can do sculpting with fondant, you can do like plating, all of that. There are so many options for design and like, sky's the limit."

Donnelly enjoys turning her baked goods into works of art.

She's constantly reaching for the stars of perfection.

"I'd say just always try things. That's. That's how I find the things that I love. I mean, I'm constantly finding more hobbies that I love. I just keep trying things all," she said.

Her brother Joshua is glad she did. Donnelly's favorite sweet treat to make are custom cakes.

LINK: Learn more about the Pastry Corner here.