Brandon man accused of extortion threatened to post nude photos of teen girl, police say

A Brandon man accused of threatening to post nude photos of a teenage girl unless she sent him more naked pictures has been arrested.

According to the Tampa Police Department, an unknown suspect, later identified as Christopher Patrinostro, 19, sent nude images of the victim to the victim and demanded more.

If she did not comply, police say Patrinostro threatened to leak the pictures.

Christopher Patrinostro mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Patrinostro was arrested at his home in Brandon. Police detectives, working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, got a search warrant for Patrinostro’s home and seized his devices.

Patrinostro was charged with extortion, promotion of a sexual performance by a child, use of a computer to solicit certain illegal acts, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

"This case highlights the courage it takes to come forward and report these types of crimes," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "The detectives who make up our ICAC Squad are committed to pursuing these offenders and holding them accountable. This is also a stark reminder of the importance of online safety, especially for our young people."

Police are still investigating how Patrinostro got the nude images of the teen.

