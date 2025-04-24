Video: Good Samaritans help woman being dragged by man in SUV as she tries to pull 2 kids from vehicle

The Brief Good Samaritans came to the aid of a woman and two children after law enforcement officers said a man was driving off against the woman’s will, dragging her and one of the children through a parking lot. Yanni Human, 26, was arrested later that day outside a shopping center in Jacksonville. He has been charged with child abuse and false imprisonment, battery, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence.



Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a woman in Florida and her two children when they saw a man trying to drive off against her will, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video and body cam video of the incident that took place on March 12.

The video shows a man driving away in an SUV as a woman was desperately trying to pull two children—ages 2 years and 6 months—out of the back seat.

Investigators said the man was driving off against the woman’s will, dragging her and one of the children through the parking lot.

Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Bystanders can be seen in the video rushing to help the woman and children.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office wrote that the bystanders were able to get the woman and children to safety before the driver left. They also provided a description and license plate number to 911 call takers.

Dig deeper:

Later that day, six task force officers located the suspect based on witness accounts and video footage.

Body cam video shows officers arresting Yanni Human, 26, outside a shopping center.

Task force officers located Yanni Human later that day and arrested him. Image is courtesy of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

In the video he can be heard asking the officers repeatedly what he did.

An officer can be heard saying that Human had marijuana in plain view and asking if he had a medical marijuana card.

Officers asked him several times if he had a medical marijuana card, but he just kept asking what he did.

He has been charged with child abuse and false imprisonment, battery, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence.

Yanni Human mugshot courtesy of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the man and the woman knew each other.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated, "This situation could have ended in tragedy. Your JSO is grateful for the quick action and bravery of the Good Samaritans who stepped up and helped bring the suspect to justice."

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

