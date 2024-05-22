Brian Battie shot: Frantic 911 callers paint chaotic picture from deadly Sarasota shooting

Multiple people frantically called 911 following a deadly shooting at a Sarasota hookah lounge that injured former USF football player Brian Battie and killed his brother Tommie.

In recently released 911 recordings, callers can be heard yelling for operators to send help to the hookah lounge on 17th Street in Sarasota after gunfire broke out early Saturday morning.

"We need an ambulance, not the police! Hurry up," a caller yelled over the phone to the 911 operator.

When asked, the caller said she didn’t know what kind of gun was used, nor did she know the shooter.

Another caller told the operator that there is blood everywhere.

Crimes scene tape outside a Sarasota hookah lounge where one person was killed and another was injured early Saturday morning.

"I need an ambulance for real," a 911 caller stated. "Somebody just got shot, bro."

Chaos can be heard in the background with multiple people screaming and yelling.

One person can be heard shouting, "He’s under your car bro! Get him bro!"

In the background, other people were recorded telling a man named Tommie to breathe. That man has since been identified as Tommie Battie IV, a former Braden River High School running back and brother of Auburn University football player Brian Battie.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Running back Brian Battie #21 of the Auburn Tigers rushes the ball in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 23, 2023 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Im Expand

Tommie Battie was killed in the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot shooting.

At last check, Brian Battie was in critical condition at an area hospital.

On Wednesday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it had arrested Darryl Bernard Brookins as the suspected shooter.

Brian Battie attended Sarasota High School and Braden River High School, where he was on both football teams as a running back.

He then went onto start his collegiate football career at the University of South Florida. He transferred to Auburn last season, where he was named the top kick returner.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting, but their conditions are currently unknown.

