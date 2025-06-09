'Brooke's Law' awaits governor's signature. Here's how it targets 'deepfakes'

The Brief Senate Bill 700, also dubbed "Brooke's Law," awaits the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The measure would make it easier for victims of online "deepfakes" to get such images taken down. The bill is inspired by Brooke Curry, who was in high school when an AI-generated nude photo of her was posted on social media.



A bill dubbed "Brooke's Law" awaits the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis after Florida lawmakers passed the measure, which is aimed at cracking down on so-called "deepfakes."

Senate Bill 700 requires online platforms to "establish [a] process for removal of altered sexual depictions posted without [the] consent of [an] identifiable person."

The bill is inspired by Brooke Curry, who was a 16-year-old Jacksonville high school student in 2023 when an AI-generated nude photo of her was posted on social media.

Curry, the daughter of former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, told WJXT-TV in April that she struggled to get the image – which was created by a student she had never met – taken down.

"Before this, I tried my best to not talk about what happened to me because I didn’t want the conversation happening," Curry said. "But now seeing all the positive messages that I’m getting and just all the different stories that I’m hearing about, I’m so happy that I did speak out because so many people go through this, but they won’t speak out and they will just hold it with them forever."

Pictured: Brooke Curry. Courtesy: WJXT.

Deep Media estimated that, in 2023, there were roughly 500,000 video and voice deepfakes shared on social media. In 2025, they estimate that number has ballooned to 8 million.

If the governor signs the bill, which the Florida Legislature passed unanimously, it would take effect immediately.

