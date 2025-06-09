'Brooke's Law' awaits governor's signature. Here's how it targets 'deepfakes'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A bill dubbed "Brooke's Law" awaits the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis after Florida lawmakers passed the measure, which is aimed at cracking down on so-called "deepfakes."
Big picture view:
Senate Bill 700 requires online platforms to "establish [a] process for removal of altered sexual depictions posted without [the] consent of [an] identifiable person."
The backstory:
The bill is inspired by Brooke Curry, who was a 16-year-old Jacksonville high school student in 2023 when an AI-generated nude photo of her was posted on social media.
Curry, the daughter of former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, told WJXT-TV in April that she struggled to get the image – which was created by a student she had never met – taken down.
"Before this, I tried my best to not talk about what happened to me because I didn’t want the conversation happening," Curry said. "But now seeing all the positive messages that I’m getting and just all the different stories that I’m hearing about, I’m so happy that I did speak out because so many people go through this, but they won’t speak out and they will just hold it with them forever."
Pictured: Brooke Curry. Courtesy: WJXT.
By the numbers:
Deep Media estimated that, in 2023, there were roughly 500,000 video and voice deepfakes shared on social media. In 2025, they estimate that number has ballooned to 8 million.
What's next:
If the governor signs the bill, which the Florida Legislature passed unanimously, it would take effect immediately.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison.
