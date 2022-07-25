Brooklyn bishop robbed during sermon

A Brooklyn bishop was robbed during his church service Sunday.

The NYPD says it happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday inside the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Ave. in Canarsie.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was live-streaming his sermon when three masked gunmen entered the church. He got down on the floor on his hands and knees before the robbers went through and grabbed the jewelry.

The New York City Police Department says they stole $400,000 worth of jewelry from the pastor and his wife. They then took off from the scene in a white Mercedes Benz down Ave. D. The NYPD says the car had NY tags KMX5464.

While the cops initially pegged the cost of the jewelry at $400,000, sources now say the value was actually more than $1 million.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Whitehead has been in the news before. He once made an unsuccessful run for Brooklyn borough president.

More recently Whitehead said he was trying to negotiate the surrender of the suspect in a killing of a man on a Q train.

Whitehead showed up at an NYPD police precinct in a Rolls-Royce but police had already arrested the suspect.

After Sunday's robbery, Whitehead responded to critics who say he's too flashy.

"It's my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase. If I work hard for it, I can purchase what I want to purchase," Whitehead said in an Instagram video.