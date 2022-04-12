Brooklyn subway shooting: Who is the suspect? What we know so far

A man wearing a gas mask dropped a smoke canister inside a Brooklyn subway train on Tuesday morning and then opened fire.

10 people were shot and five of the victims were considered to be in critical condition. 6 other people suffered undisclosed injuries. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

At an afternoon news conference, the NYPD said they were not investigating the shooting as a terrorist attack but was being considered an active shooter incident. No motive was known for the attack.

It was unclear what type of weapon the shooter used in the attack.

The shooter was still on the loose Tuesday afternoon. He was described as a Black man, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gas mask a green construction vest and carrying a construction bag.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed in a TV interview that officials had no positive ID on the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.