Brooksville church youth leader arrested on multiple child pornography charges

A Brooksville church youth leader was arrested on multiple counts of child pornography on Friday, according to deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Jordan Williams, 28, is facing multiple charges, including 35 counts of child pornography possession, one count of possessing a child-like sex doll and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

What we know:

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information about someone being in possession of child pornography back on July 4. The information was passed along to HCSO for further investigation.

After their investigation, deputies said they had probable cause to search a home on Argyll Drive in Spring Hill, which was executed on Friday. During the search warrant, that's when contact was made with Williams, according to HCSO.

Williams confirmed to deputies that he owned the account where the child pornography was found. He also said he used a popular social media site to access and view child pornography, authorities said.

Investigators also found multiple items of evidence, including a child-like sex doll. Williams told investigators when they confronted him about it that it was "a cheaper sex toy."

Pictured: Jordan Williams. Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

Hernando County deputies said Williams was a youth leader at VineLife Church in Brooksville. The pastoral staff at the church released the following statement after hearing about Williams' arrest:

"This morning, Hernando County Sherriff Al Nienhuis shared on social media about the arrest of Jordon Williams on multiple counts of child pornography. Jordon was further identified as the youth leader at Vinelife Church in downtown Brooksville. This situation is heartbreaking and deeply serious! We will cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation.

Jordon Williams was not, and never was, an employee of Vinelife Church. He was a volunteer in the teen ministry with a current background check. Our priority is the safety and care of all people, especially children. As a church, we have policies in place to protect our children, including background checks of all volunteers and employees, video cameras throughout the building, and rules about not being alone with minors.

As this is an ongoing investigation, we know very little, and we will make an official statement when it is

appropriate.

Please join us in prayer as we pray for all of those who have been impacted by this situation."

What's next:

Williams is being held without bond, and deputies said the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or submit a tip online.