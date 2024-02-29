Man accused of running down brother, killing him, arrested

The man accused of running down his brother, killing him, has been arrested.

St. Petersburg police told FOX 13 they arrested Tyree Gland Thursday night.

Gland is accused of killing Taiwan Gland Sr. on Monday.

Investigators say the two got into an argument at a vigil for Taiwan Gland Jr., who was killed last Friday night in a separate homicide.

Gland now faces a first-degree murder charge.

