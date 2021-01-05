St. Pete brothers brew coffee with a barrel-aged twist

Twin brothers Duane and David Hogg are the minds behind Hogg Batch Coffee in St. Petersburg. They roast and age specialty coffee in their shop on Central Avenue.

Duane and David say their coffee is the perfect product for coffee and spirit drinkers alike.

The brothers age their flavored coffee beans in spirit barrels that distilleries no longer need. They’ve used bourbon barrels, as well as whiskey, gin, rum and tequila.

The beans age in the barrels anywhere between 30 and 60 days. Duane and David then roast and package their beans.

"You’ll get this hint of bourbon or rum in your coffee," explained David. "The taste is sort of married in with the coffee."

He says because they are not actually soaking the beans in alcohol, you don’t end up with a coffee that has an overwhelming liquor taste.

LINK: You can purchase their coffee at www.hoggbatch.com.