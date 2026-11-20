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The Brief A Tesla sedan caught fire on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County on Friday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours. Only the inside lane remains open as first responders work the scene, though troopers report no injuries. Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the vehicle fire on the outside shoulder of the highway.



A Tesla caught fire on I-75 just north of Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County Friday afternoon, causing major delays on the interstate.

Hillsborough County I-75 delays

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Tesla sedan caught fire on the outside shoulder of I-75. No injuries have been reported.

According to troopers, the inside lane on the interstate is the only lane open as first responders work at the scene. Drivers can expect delays for the next several hours, according to FHP.

Tesla fire investigation

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the Tesla to catch fire.