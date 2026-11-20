Tesla fire blocks lanes on I-75 in Hillsborough County
article
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - A Tesla caught fire on I-75 just north of Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County Friday afternoon, causing major delays on the interstate.
Hillsborough County I-75 delays
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol said the Tesla sedan caught fire on the outside shoulder of I-75. No injuries have been reported.
According to troopers, the inside lane on the interstate is the only lane open as first responders work at the scene. Drivers can expect delays for the next several hours, according to FHP.
Tesla fire investigation
What we don't know:
It's unclear what caused the Tesla to catch fire.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol, who provided details on the lane closures, injury status, and ongoing delays.