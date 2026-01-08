Bruno Mars is bringing 'The Romantic Tour' to Tampa in September: Here's how you can get tickets
TAMPA, Fla. - Bruno Mars is releasing a new song on Friday and announced that his long-awaited fourth solo album "The Romantic" will be released on Feb. 27.
On Thursday, the pop icon also revealed that he'd be performing at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12 as part of his first global headline tour in nearly a decade.
The tour will also feature Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee.Wee plus Leon Thomas, Raye and Victoria Mont during select shows.
How can you get tickets?
Presale tickets are available starting on Wednesday, Jan. 14. General tickets will be available on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m.
What are ‘The Romantic Tour’ dates?
If you miss the "Uptown Funk" singer's Tampa stop, here are all the dates for his upcoming tour:
- Fri., Apr. 10, Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium
- Tue., Apr. 14, Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium
- Sat., Apr. 18, Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field
- Wed., Apr. 22, Houston, TX at NRG Stadium
- Sat., Apr. 25, Atlanta, GA Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
- Wed., Apr. 29, Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium
- Sat., May 2, Landover, MD at Northwest Stadium
- Wed., May 6, Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium
- Sat., May 9, Detroit, MI at Ford Field
- Wed., May 13, Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium
- Sat., May 16, Chicago, IL at Soldier Field Stadium
- Wed., May 20, Columbus, OH at Ohio Stadium
- Sat., May 23, Toronto, ON at Rogers Stadium
- Sun., May 24, Toronto, ON at Rogers Stadium
- Sat., June 20, Paris, FR at Stade de France
- Sun., June 21, Paris, FR at Stade de France
- Fri., June 26, Berlin, DE at Olympiastadion
- Sat., July 4, Amsterdam, NL at Johan Cruijff Arena
- Sun., July 5, Amsterdam, NL at Johan Cruijff Arena
- Fri., July 10, Madrid, ES Riyadh at Air Metropolitano
- Tue., July 14, Milan, IT at Stadio San Siro
- Sat., July 18, London, UK at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Sun., July 19, London, UK at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Fri., Aug. 21, East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium
- Sat., Aug. 22, East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium
- Sat., Aug. 29, Pittsburgh, PA at Acrisure Stadium
- Tue., Sept. 1, Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field
- Sat., Sept. 5, Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium
- Wed., Sept. 9, Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium
- Sat., Sept. 12, Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium
- Wed., Sept. 16, New Orleans, LA at Caesars Superdome
- Sat., Sept. 19, Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium
- Wed., Sept. 23, San Antonio, TX at Alamodome
- Sat., Sept. 26, Air Force Academy, CO at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy
- Fri., Oct. 2, Inglewood, CA at SoFi Stadium
- Sat., Oct. 3, Inglewood, CA at SoFi Stadium
- Sat., Oct. 10, Santa Clara, CA at Levi's Stadium
- Wed., Oct. 14, Vancouver, BC at BC Place
The Source: Information for this story was collected from Raymond James Stadium and Brunomars.com.