Bruno Mars is bringing 'The Romantic Tour' to Tampa in September: Here's how you can get tickets

The Brief Bruno Mars announced "The Romantic Tour" on Thursday, marking his first full headline tour in nearly 10 years. Nine-time Grammy award-winning artist and Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak will join Mars across all dates as DJ Pee.Wee. The "24K Magic" singer will be performing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2026.



Bruno Mars is releasing a new song on Friday and announced that his long-awaited fourth solo album "The Romantic" will be released on Feb. 27.

On Thursday, the pop icon also revealed that he'd be performing at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12 as part of his first global headline tour in nearly a decade.

The tour will also feature Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee.Wee plus Leon Thomas, Raye and Victoria Mont during select shows.

How can you get tickets?

Presale tickets are available starting on Wednesday, Jan. 14. General tickets will be available on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m.

What are ‘The Romantic Tour’ dates?

If you miss the "Uptown Funk" singer's Tampa stop, here are all the dates for his upcoming tour:

Fri., Apr. 10, Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

Tue., Apr. 14, Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium

Sat., Apr. 18, Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field

Wed., Apr. 22, Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

Sat., Apr. 25, Atlanta, GA Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Wed., Apr. 29, Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium

Sat., May 2, Landover, MD at Northwest Stadium

Wed., May 6, Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium

Sat., May 9, Detroit, MI at Ford Field

Wed., May 13, Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium

Sat., May 16, Chicago, IL at Soldier Field Stadium

Wed., May 20, Columbus, OH at Ohio Stadium

Sat., May 23, Toronto, ON at Rogers Stadium

Sun., May 24, Toronto, ON at Rogers Stadium

Sat., June 20, Paris, FR at Stade de France

Sun., June 21, Paris, FR at Stade de France

Fri., June 26, Berlin, DE at Olympiastadion

Sat., July 4, Amsterdam, NL at Johan Cruijff Arena

Sun., July 5, Amsterdam, NL at Johan Cruijff Arena

Fri., July 10, Madrid, ES Riyadh at Air Metropolitano

Tue., July 14, Milan, IT at Stadio San Siro

Sat., July 18, London, UK at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Sun., July 19, London, UK at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Fri., Aug. 21, East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

Sat., Aug. 22, East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

Sat., Aug. 29, Pittsburgh, PA at Acrisure Stadium

Tue., Sept. 1, Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

Sat., Sept. 5, Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

Wed., Sept. 9, Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium

Sat., Sept. 12, Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

Wed., Sept. 16, New Orleans, LA at Caesars Superdome

Sat., Sept. 19, Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

Wed., Sept. 23, San Antonio, TX at Alamodome

Sat., Sept. 26, Air Force Academy, CO at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy

Fri., Oct. 2, Inglewood, CA at SoFi Stadium

Sat., Oct. 3, Inglewood, CA at SoFi Stadium

Sat., Oct. 10, Santa Clara, CA at Levi's Stadium

Wed., Oct. 14, Vancouver, BC at BC Place