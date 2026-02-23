4 teens arrested after armed robbery at Inverness Citgo gas station: CCSO

article

What we know:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Robertson, 19, and a 16-year-old boy went into the store located at 79 N. Florida Avenue around 2 p.m. armed with a gun, while another 16-year-old acted as a lookout and a 17-year-old getaway driver waited nearby.

The incident, which lasted about two minutes, was captured on surveillance camera.

While deputies and a K-9 unit tracked tire impressions to determine which way the teens had gone, the surveillance images were shared on the CCSO’s Facebook page.

Investigators said several community members contacted dispatch and flagged down deputies to identify the suspects.

What they're saying:

"This case shows what can be accomplished when dedicated deputies and engaged community watchdogs work together," said Sheriff David Vincent. "Our team moved quickly, and our residents stepped up without hesitation. Because of that partnership, these suspects were identified and apprehended in a matter of hours."

What's next:

The investigation is still ongoing, and investigators say more charges may be filed.