Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Polk County, Coastal Citrus County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Highlands County, Inland Pasco County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Hillsborough County
6
Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Sumter County, Polk County, Coastal Hernando County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Rip Current Statement
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Pinellas County, Sumter County, Hardee County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters

4 teens arrested after armed robbery at Inverness Citgo gas station: CCSO

By
Published  February 23, 2026 1:11pm EST
Citrus County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Four teenagers were arrested following an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station in Inverness on Sunday afternoon.
    • Investigators said the pair confronted a clerk and a witness behind the counter and stole about $1500 worth of vape products before taking off.
    • Each teen was charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft.

INVERNESS, Fla. - Four teenagers were arrested following an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station in Inverness on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Robertson, 19, and a 16-year-old boy went into the store located at 79 N. Florida Avenue around 2 p.m. armed with a gun, while another 16-year-old acted as a lookout and a 17-year-old getaway driver waited nearby.

Investigators said the pair confronted a clerk and a witness behind the counter and stole about $1500 worth of vape products before taking off.

The incident, which lasted about two minutes, was captured on surveillance camera.

READ: Venice man accused of chloroforming, killing missing woman told nurse he killed 4: Affidavit

While deputies and a K-9 unit tracked tire impressions to determine which way the teens had gone, the surveillance images were shared on the CCSO’s Facebook page.

Investigators said several community members contacted dispatch and flagged down deputies to identify the suspects.

Each teen was charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft.

What they're saying:

"This case shows what can be accomplished when dedicated deputies and engaged community watchdogs work together," said Sheriff David Vincent. "Our team moved quickly, and our residents stepped up without hesitation. Because of that partnership, these suspects were identified and apprehended in a matter of hours."

What's next:

The investigation is still ongoing, and investigators say more charges may be filed.

The Source: This article was written with information provided in a press release and social media post from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Citrus CountyCrime and Public Safety