Bucs' defensive tackle provides more than 900 turkeys to local families for Thanksgiving

Hundreds of local families will have a full Thanksgiving meal thanks to a partnership between Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Will Gholston and Feeding Tampa Bay.

Wednesday afternoon, volunteers and members of the Bucs came together to distribute 920 turkeys at Middleton High School and Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry Campus in Tampa.

Families at those locations were surprised to receive the thanksgiving items, in addition to the typical groceries they normally pick up.

Captain Fear, the Bucs mascot, as well as a few team cheerleaders were also on-site to greet families.