Bucs smallest fans at local elementary schools share philanthropic bond with home team

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Sunday’s big game, and many fans in the Bay Area are cheering for the Bucs. However, some of the biggest Bucs fans, also happens to be the smallest as the team works hand-in-hand with many schools in the community.

Students at Mort Elementary in Tampa have been more than happy to show their support. Ever since the Bucs won the NFC Championship two weeks ago, every day has been about the team.

Students and teachers have been dressing up as pirates, and they’ve been decorating their cars. The teachers have even made their lesson plans Bucs-themed by having their students write cards and letters to the team wishing them good luck.

These students and teachers aren’t your normal everyday Bucs fans. Mort Elementary is one of the few schools in the Bay Area that is considered a Bucs Academy. This means that these kids and the team have a very special bond.

All year long, the team works hand-in-hand with the schools, the teachers and the student, encouraging them to get outside with their Play 60 Challenge, pushing them academically specifically with their reading initiatives.

The team helps out these lower-income schools during the year, but they also get to have some fun too. Before the pandemic, students would come into school on Sundays, don their Bucs Academy T-shirts, and head over to their seats at Raymond James Stadium to watch a game in-person. This is an opportunity that many of the kids wouldn’t otherwise get.

Another Bay Area school excited for Sunday is Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School. They are ready to cheer on the team, but Sunday’s game will also be a big boost financially for the school as well.

All year long, the school’s parking lot was used as a space for event parking for events at Raymond James Stadium. The money they make goes directly back to their students and teachers to help them with supplies or resources throughout the year.

During the pandemic, there hasn’t as many events, so they are really counting on Sunday. They will be opening their parking lot up for Super Bowl parking from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the day of the game and will charge $100 per car to park.

The school is mere blocks from the stadium, so not only is it a good spot to park, but the money made will go directly back to the school for the year ahead.

