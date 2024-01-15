Bucs to honor 3 members of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family during Wild Card matchup’s coin toss

article

Three members of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s family will be recognized at Monday Night's Wild Card matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Yolanda Renee King will attend the game against the Philadelphia Eagles as special guests.

They will all be recognized as honorary team captains for the Bucs and will participate in the game's coin toss, the organization said.

It will be the first time Martin Luther King III and his family join an MLK Day commemoration during an NFL game.

According to the Bucs, the NFL recently announced a five-year commitment to "Realizing the Dream," a platform created by the three family members who will be recognized. It's an initiative aimed at uniting communities across the country to call for 100 million hours of service by the 100th anniversary of Dr. King's birth, the team said.

"The work being done by the Martin Luther King III Foundation is truly inspirational and aligns with the Buccaneers social justice mission to effect meaningful and positive change through purposeful dialog and impactful programs," Bucs Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said.

The Wild Card matchup's halftime will showcase the Bethune Cookman University Concert Chorale as they perform "lift Every Voice and Sing," "I Can See Clearly Now," and "Way Over in Beulah Land."