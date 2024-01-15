Bucs v. Eagles: Here’s what to know about Monday night’s playoff game

article

The Bucs (9-8) will host the Eagles (11-6) Monday night in a Wild Card weekend finale packed with intrigue and tight odds.

It’s been a rocky season for QB Baker Mayfield and crew, who squeaked into their fourth consecutive playoff appearance thanks to a less-than-inspiring 9-0 win over a 2-15 Panthers team in the final game of the regular season.

The Bucs though, seem to be hitting their stride at the right time: winning five of their last six.

The opposite is true for the Eagles.

Philadelphia started the season flying high at 10-1, including a decisive Week 3 win over the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium, but as Tampa Bay turned things around in the final stretch, the Eagles dropped five of their last six and their chance to claim the NFC East.

Still though, the oddsmakers are picking the Eagles on Tampa’s home turf.

The Seminole Hard Rock is favoring the Eagles with a 3-point spread and an over-under at 43.5, as of time of this writing. But with two injured quarterbacks and the potential of wet weather, it could be a challenge for these teams to put points on the board.

Key Injuries

There are major concerns at quarterback on both sides of the ball. Mayfield has been toughing through a rib injury and sustained an ankle injury last week in the final game of the regular season.

QB Jalen Hurts could be especially limited in the air considering he injured his throwing hand last week. Hurts dislocated his middle finger during an abysmal loss to the Giants and was limited in practice leading up to tonight.

Hurts will also be without one of his top targets. WR AJ Brown has been ruled out for tonight with a knee injury.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is expected to be back tonight but could be limited by an ankle injury that kept him out last week.

Weather

The threat of showers this afternoon and evening won’t do Hurts any favors for his ability to grip the ball. Should the Eagles elect to rely on the run, they’ll have to do so against one of the best run defenses in the league.

Fans attending tonight’s game should pack a poncho and keep up with the latest on potential pop-up showers.

Parking Lots, Gates, and Gametime

Parking lots open 3.5 hours ahead of kickoff. The stadium gates will open at 6:30. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets to the game are officially sold out but start around $100 each on several resale sites.

How to Watch/Listen

The game will be televised on ESPN and on radio on 98ROCK.