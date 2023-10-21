Bud Light announces $3M scholarship pledge to America's fallen or disabled first responders

article

Bud Light is raising its glass to America’s heroes.

The beer brand on Tuesday announced its commitment of $3 million in academic scholarships for the families of fallen or disabled first responders.

This pledge furthers Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing relationship with the nonprofit organization Folds of Honor, its longest-standing partner, according to a press release.

The expansion of support will also include the National Football League, which will honor first responders alongside Bud Light with local team activations, in-game scholarship presentations, and other content throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Bud Light and Folds of Honor have officially opened their scholarship application window, from now until Nov. 26, exclusively for families of fallen or disabled first responders.

Throughout their partnership with Folds of Honor, Anheuser-Busch brands and partners have donated $21.7 million to the organization, which has contributed to 51,000 scholarships since the nonprofit's launch, the press release stated.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement that the brand is "incredibly proud to be a founding partner of Folds of Honor, as we continue our 13-year mission to make a powerful impact on the lives of the families of military veterans and first responders."

"Together with the NFL, we stand firm in our commitment to supporting our local communities and serving those who serve," he said.

Bud Light's VP of Marketing Todd Allen also commented how "every second," first responders perform "selfless acts of heroism with unwavering commitment to their community and country."

"That’s why Bud Light is proud to come together with the NFL, and its network of teams and communities nationwide, to support Folds of Honor by recognizing the first responders behind these acts and assisting their families who sacrifice so much," he said in the release.

An NFL spokesperson also shared their pride to be involved in the mission honoring the "dedication and sacrifice of first responders."

"These heroes are the backbone of our communities, ensuring our safety, health and well-being every day," the spokesperson said.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to all first responders for their selfless service. We are proud of the commitment from our clubs and excited to collaborate with Bud Light and Folds of Honor to raise awareness on valuable resources available for first responders and their families."

Folds of Honor CEO Lt. Col. Dan Rooney also expressed in a statement how the organization looks forward to furthering its partnership with both Anheuser-Busch and the NFL.

"Anheuser-Busch’s generous scholarship commitment and partnership with the NFL allows us to reach new scholars as we look to make a significant impact in the lives of the first responders’ families through critical educational scholarship support," he said.

