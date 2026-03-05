Expand / Collapse search

Buffalo chicken cheesesteak brings spicy sandwich twist to the dinner table

By Ray Lempe
Published  March 5, 2026 6:00pm EST
Dr. BBQ
FOX 13 News
Cooking with Dr. BBQ: Buffalo chicken cheesesteak

Dr. BBQ is sharing a recipe for a Buffalo chicken cheesesteak, blending the flavors of tangy Buffalo wings with the hearty comfort of a cheesesteak.

Buffalo chicken cheesesteak

Makes 2 servings.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 pound chopped boneless chicken thighs
  • Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Sauce
  • Blue cheese dressing
  • 4 slices provolone cheese
  • 2 hoagie rolls, split

Directions:

  1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Add sliced onions and cook until softened.
  3. Add the chopped chicken thighs and season generously with salt and pepper. Cook, tossing occasionally, until the chicken is fully cooked, for about five minutes.
  4. While the chicken cooks, warm the hoagie rolls in the oven for about five minutes.
  5. Drizzle Buffalo sauce into the skillet and mix with the chicken and onions.
  6. Separate the mixture into two oblong piles in the pan so they will fit onto the hoagie rolls.
  7. Add a bit of blue cheese dressing on top of each pile, then place two slices of provolone cheese over each portion.
  8. Cover the skillet and cook for a few minutes until the cheese melts.
  9. Transfer each portion to a hoagie roll and finish with additional Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing if desired.

