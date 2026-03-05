Buffalo chicken cheesesteak brings spicy sandwich twist to the dinner table
TAMPA, Fla. - Dr. BBQ is sharing a recipe for a Buffalo chicken cheesesteak, blending the flavors of tangy Buffalo wings with the hearty comfort of a cheesesteak.
Buffalo chicken cheesesteak
Makes 2 servings.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 pound chopped boneless chicken thighs
- Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Sauce
- Blue cheese dressing
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 2 hoagie rolls, split
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add sliced onions and cook until softened.
- Add the chopped chicken thighs and season generously with salt and pepper. Cook, tossing occasionally, until the chicken is fully cooked, for about five minutes.
- While the chicken cooks, warm the hoagie rolls in the oven for about five minutes.
- Drizzle Buffalo sauce into the skillet and mix with the chicken and onions.
- Separate the mixture into two oblong piles in the pan so they will fit onto the hoagie rolls.
- Add a bit of blue cheese dressing on top of each pile, then place two slices of provolone cheese over each portion.
- Cover the skillet and cook for a few minutes until the cheese melts.
- Transfer each portion to a hoagie roll and finish with additional Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing if desired.
