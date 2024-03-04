Bull gets loose in Temple Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - Temple Terrace police officers responded to an unusual call to start their week early Monday morning: a loose bull!
According to the Temple Terrace Police Department, a bull was spotted in the Rolling Terrace neighborhood. Officers responded after a resident called them in.
Officers kept eyes on the bull and made sure he didn't go onto any major roadways.
Eventually, the bull made his way towards its home, and the owners secured it.
