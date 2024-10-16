Burglary suspects accused of breaking into and damaging Lake Wales home in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two people are back behind bars after deputies say they broke into a vacant Lake Wales home ‘to escape Hurricane Milton’ and trashed it.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Fast Trot Trail in Lake Wales around 9:40 a.m. last Thursday for a report of a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they said they found the back door pried open and Derik Jansen, 34, and Kathryn Cooper, 50, inside.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Jansen and Cooper initially told deputies they were told they "could live there" but admitted that they broke into the residence to "escape Hurricane Milton."

Investigators say the floor was covered in broken housewares, and the drywall inside was severely damaged.

The suspects admitted to causing the damage – it was not caused by the storm, according to PCSO.

Kathryn Cooper Derik Jansen mugshots courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The homeowner told deputies that nobody had permission to be inside.

Jansen’s criminal history includes drug charges, assault, and aggravated domestic violence. He was charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Cooper’s criminal history includes aggravated domestic violence. She was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Both suspects received enhanced charges for burglarizing a residence during a state of emergency.

"In Polk County, we have zero tolerance for criminals who victimize those affected by hurricanes. Hurricane Milton damaged many homes – and Cooper and Jensen added to that damage by vandalizing a home," stated Sheriff Grady Judd. "This is unacceptable behavior, and they will receive enhanced charges for burglary during a state of emergency."

