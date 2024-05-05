Burn ban in Sarasota County due to drought conditions

According to officials, all outdoor burning is prohibited unless a permit has been issued and is applicable for unincorporated areas of Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota.

Authorities say there's an increased chance of fire hazards and there are local drought conditions.

Sarasota County’s burn ban ordinance (Sarasota County Code Section 58-2) automatically goes into effect countywide and prohibits almost all open burning when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) meets or exceeds 500, according to county officials.

Authorities say exceptions to the ban include cooking on barbeque grills or pits that do not exceed three feet in diameter and two feet in height, or any other valid state or county authorized burn.

The burn ban will automatically lift after the drought index falls below 500 for seven consecutive days, according to officials. An announcement will be made on scgov.net and on Sarasota County social media pages.

According to the Sarasota County Fire Department, all residents should stay vigilant and to take the following actions to protect their families and homes from fire danger:

Create three zones of defensible space around your home or business.

Clear trash and dead vegetation from the yard.

Remove leaves and debris from roof, gutters and under decks.

Have a plan and an emergency preparedness kit packed in case you need to evacuate quickly, especially if your home is near wildlands.

Monitor local media for updates on road closures, smoke conditions and other hazards.

Use extreme caution when grilling, camping and discarding cigarettes.

Don’t use anything (i.e. lawn mowers) that may create sparks outside on dry, windy days.

If you see something, say something! Call 911 if you see fire in your area.

If there's a wildfire nearby, residents are urged to follow directions from authorities, which may include evacuations in localized areas, according to county officials.

For more information, call 311 in Sarasota County or visit scgov.net/fire.

