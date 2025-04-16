Burn ban issued for unincorporated Polk County, City of Winter Haven due to dry conditions

The Brief Polk County has issued a burn ban in unincorporated areas as dry weather makes for a greater risk of brush fires. The City of Winter Haven has also opted in to the burn ban. The ban will be lifted once officials deem conditions safe to do so.



Unincorporated areas of Polk County, along with the City of Winter Haven, are now under a burn ban as dry conditions create an increased risk of brush fires.

When does a burn ban take effect?

By the numbers:

County officials say the burn ban ordinance takes effect when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) meets or exceeds 500.

As of Tuesday, Polk County's average index had reached 503, which officials said prompted the county's burn ban covering unincorporated areas.

On Wednesday, the City of Winter Haven announced it was opting in to the county's burn ban as well.

What's included in the burn ban?

Dig deeper:

The burn ban prohibits:

Campfires

Bonfires

Unpermitted controlled burns

Burning yard and household trash

Burning construction debris

Burning organic debris

Igniting fireworks

Noncommercial burning of materials other than for religious or ceremonial purposes, in which case they must be contained in a barbecue grill or barbecue pit, and the total fuel area cannot exceed three feet in diameter and two feet in height.

Officials say anyone who violates the burn ban may be fined up to $500 and/or sentenced to no more than 60 days in jail.

What's next:

The burn ban will be lifted once county officials deem conditions safe to do so.

The Source: This story was written with information from Polk County Government and the City of Winter Haven.

