Hernando County bus crash leaves 8 injured: HCSO

Eight people were injured in a crash involving a bus in Ridge Manor, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported details of the crash at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard (SR-50) and Treiman Boulevard (US-301). Eight people were injured – all adults – in a crash involving a 'school-type bus.'

Hernando County Fire Rescue reported they responded to the scene to find a bus had collided with a pickup truck. They found multiple occupants of the bus out walking around and two severely injured people from the pickup truck, one of them requiring extrication.

Eight people were being treated and taken to area hospitals, one of them by helicopter. The sheriff's office reported they expect the intersection to be closed for an "extended time."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.