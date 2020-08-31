Busch Gardens announces socially-distanced Bier Fest, new 'Fun Card' with 4 free months

article

Busch Gardens' yearly Bier Fest is returning with plenty of beers and bites for guests to enjoy.

The theme park announced its third annual festival, which features craft brews and fall-themed recipes, will be modified to allow for social distancing.

Bier Fest will offer 45 different beers and cocktails for purchase, as well as a variety of brew-inspired dishes from 16 "culinary cabins" spaced out throughout the park.

Related: Busch Gardens announces Howl-O-Scream will still happen -- with modifications and social distancing

"In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for guests to enjoy Bier Fest," Busch Gardens said in its announcement. "From local craft brews, to interesting international delights and unique snacks and meals, park guests can explore new and returning Bier Fest cabins throughout the physically distant, open-air festival area."

The festival will run every weekend from Sept. 12 to Nov. 15, allowing visitors to explore sips and tastes from local breweries along with international flavors as well.

Advertisement

Bier Fest will include Tampa Bay area breweries such as:

- 7venth Sun Brewery

- Hidden Springs Ale Works

- Cigar City Brewing Company

- Brew Bus Brewing Company

- Florida Avenue Brewing Company

- Green Bench Brewing Company

- 3 Daughters Brewing Company

- Brew Hub

Other breweries featured during the event include:

- Florida Beer Company

- Lagunitas Brewing Company

- Yuengling Brewing Company

- New Belguim Brewing Company

- Samuel Adams/Boston Beer Company

- Golden Road Brewing Company

- Founders Brewing Company

- Sierra Nevada

- Anheuser-Busch

- ABITA Brewing

- Groupo Modelo Brewing Company

Related: Busch Gardens welcomes rare baby echidna

In addition to Bier Fest, Busch Gardens also announced its new 2021 Fun Card, which allows visitors to buy a ticket for the price of one day and get the rest of the year free. Those who purchase the new card can also get park admission for the rest of 2020, giving guests an additional four months at no additional charge.

For more details on Bier Fest, click here. To get more information on the 2021 Busch Gardens Fun Card, visit the theme park's website.