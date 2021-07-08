Busch Gardens brings back free beer all month long to celebrate Lightning's Stanley Cup win

article

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is returning to its roots and serving free beer all month long in July to celebrate the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup championship wins.

Adult guests ages 21 and older visiting throughout the month of July can receive two free 7-ounce beers.

The complimentary samples will be available at the Garden Gate Café daily from 11:30 a.m. until one hour before park close.

The cafe was formerly known as the Hospitality House, where free beer was served until 2009, after the company was sold. When Busch Gardens first opened in 1959, it was under the Anheuser-Busch brand.

The last time Busch Gardens served free beer was in 2019 to celebrate the park's 60th anniversary.

