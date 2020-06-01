Busch Gardens calendar shows park open June 11

According to the online calendar for Busch Gardens and Adventure Island in Tampa, the park will be open June 11.

The park submitted its plans for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the city, county, and state, which were approved. However, a date for reopening was not specified.

Busch Gardens' sister property in Orlando, SeaWorld submitted its reopening proposal to an Orange County task force, with a target reopening date of June 11.

INFO: Busch Gardens' plan to reopen approved by county, includes mandatory face coverings, temperature checks

According to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's website, the park will be open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of August.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for an official announcement on the park's plan to reopen.