Busch Gardens closing Stanley Falls Flume after 52 years

After more than half a century, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is just days away from closing one of its original rides: the Stanley Falls Flume.

What we know:

The legendary flume has been splashing visitors since the Tampa park opened in 1973, with Busch Gardens officials describing it as "a fan favorite for generations."

In a video posted on social media, the theme park announced the flume will close for good on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

What we don't know:

It's not known what Busch Gardens will build in place of the Stanley Falls Flume, but park officials say its closure will "make way for an exciting new future attraction."