Busch Gardens coasters remain open after fatal Six Flags Over Georgia accident

The Brief A 42-year-old man died Monday after falling from the Goliath hypercoaster at Six Flags over Georgia, prompting precautionary closures of similar rides at parks across North America. Three Busch Gardens Tampa Bay roller coasters were designed by the same manufacturer that built Goliath. Montu, SheiKra and Phoenix Rising remain operational. A roller coaster expert says major attractions undergo routine inspections, but investigators are still working to determine what caused the deadly incident.



The fatal accident at Six Flags over Georgia is raising questions about roller coaster safety across the country, including here in the Tampa Bay area.

Six Flags Goliath incident details

What we know:

Authorities say a 42-year-old man fell from the Goliath hypercoaster on Monday and died. Investigators in Cobb County say the man was riding with his son while his wife and daughter watched from the ground. Other riders were also hurt during the incident.

RELATED: Six Flags Over Georgia death: Victim ejected from ride identified

In response, Six Flags closed nine additional similar high-speed roller coasters at parks in California, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina and Canada as a precaution. SeaWorld Orlando also temporarily closed one of its rides out of an abundance of caution.

Georgia fatal coaster investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the man to fall from the 200-foot-tall ride. Authorities have not released details on whether mechanical failure or human error played a role in the incident.

Busch Gardens coasters operating

Local perspective:

According to the Roller Coaster Database, three attractions at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay were built by the same company responsible for Goliath: Montu, SheiKra and Phoenix Rising. All three were operating Tuesday, according to a statement from a Busch Gardens spokesperson.

A Busch Gardens spokesperson provided the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved in the tragic incident at Six Flags over Georgia.

The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority. Our safety staff and ride technicians strive to maintain and deliver attractions that our guests can enjoy with confidence. That work includes regular ride inspections and ongoing collaboration with ride manufacturers and other engineering and safety experts."

Theme park safety measures

What they're saying:

A roller coaster expert says major attractions are designed with safety measures and undergo regular inspections.

Matthew Miller, known as America's Theme Park Technologist at Innovated Studios in Orlando, says manufacturers provide parks with detailed instructions for daily maintenance and inspections.

"This is your top of the line, very expensive coaster. When you get one of these in your park, it is fantastic," Miller said. "Now, when you purchase that, the manufacturer will send notes of things that you need to do every day. So these trains are actually checked every day, they will cycle them across the track to make sure things are running smoothly."

Miller explained that Goliath is a hypercoaster, designed to give riders a floating sensation as they travel at high speeds and heights.

"When it comes to a coaster like Goliath, this coaster was not going upside down. It was a hyper coaster, meaning that 200 feet tall. 70 miles an hour," Miller said. "The purpose of this coaster is to get you to float out of your seat. That that's what they want you to do. You want to get that sensation."

He said the ride's bucket-style seats and lap bars are designed to keep riders secure while delivering that experience. Miller added that seats and restraints are inspected to ensure they remain secure during a ride.

Despite the tragedy, Miller said he would not hesitate to ride a roller coaster again. However, he wants to learn more about what happened in Georgia and what caused the man to fall from the ride.

Safety investigation next steps

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall at Six Flags over Georgia.