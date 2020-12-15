Busch Gardens requiring reservations for New Year's Eve fireworks

This year, reservations will be required to ring in the new year at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Reservations into the theme park have been a requirement since reopening during the pandemic, and that will continue for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

The theme park is offering two sessions for Dec. 31 -- one during the day and one at night. Both will require reservations to be made ahead of time. At night, there will be two fireworks celebrations.

The daytime session will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the usual rides and Christmas Town offerings. The theme park says guests can gift an "experience" for another by purchasing a behind-the-scene opportunity with the park's hippos and rhinos.

The nighttime session will take place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. An additional reservation will be required for field access or access to the "Festival Field." Busch Gardens officials said an upcharge of $6.99 will allow guests to view the fireworks display for "premium field viewing."

Guests can choose either 8:30 p.m. or 11:30 p.m. seating times.

Busch Gardens says the fireworks can also be viewed from other locations around the park. Ideal viewing locations can be found on their website.

In addition, the theme park is offering a holiday sale where guests can receive 25% off a 2021 Fun Card. Those who want a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass can receive between 10% to 25% off that upgrade. The sale ends on Dec. 27.

Reservation and more information can be found on www.BuschGardensTampa.com.

