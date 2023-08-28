Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:34 AM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to close early Tuesday as Idalia approaches Florida

Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Idalia moves closer to Florida, businesses in the Tampa area are closing their doors until the storm, which is expected to become a hurricane, passes. 

On Monday, Busch Gardens announced that the park was enacting its named storm policy.

The park will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 29 and remain closed Wednesday, August 30.

Park officials say they plan to reopen on Thursday. 

Officials say that plans are in place to ensure the safety of the animals and ambassadors. 

Guests are encouraged to check the parks social media pages for updates. 